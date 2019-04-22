EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Egg Drop is quickly becoming a tradition for the Metro Community Church, its members, and the community. Eggs were laid out before the drop, then 30,000 more dropped from the helicopter. And as if 30,000 eggs weren’t enough, staff had extra eggs for kids who couldn’t grab many.

Its success showcased by the huge crowd of people in attendance. Despite the crowds, Metro offered a well-organized and easygoing afternoon for many local families. Event organizers prioritized making sure every kid got a good amount of eggs. Within minutes of being given the OK, all of the eggs had quickly been swiped up my all of the kids.

“We are so excited to welcome the community out to our big Easter egg hunt. We’re so grateful for this amazing turnout and we hope everyone has a blast,” said Seth Conerly, campus and teaching pastor of Metro Community Church, just moments before the big egg drop.

Conerly, alongside Metro Community Church Director of Operations John Helmkamp, MC’d the event. The two together did a great job keeping the crowd engaged and having fun before the kids could grab eggs. Raffles for prizes were also given out, the big win being a helicopter ride for the winning family.

The excitement arose as soon as the helicopter could be seen. After a few laps around the crowd, the helicopter hovered over and poured out eggs along the grass. Eggs were being dropped non-stop for nearly ten minutes as the crowd watched eagerly. Once the helicopter was gone and the kids were given the okay, then began the rush for eggs. The fun didn’t stop with the eggs, Metro also brought out inflatables for the kids to play on and a few food trucks for attendees to enjoy.

“We just want everyone to have fun today, that’s what this is all about. Bringing the kids out and the community as a whole for fun. Along with the fun for the kids, it is a great way to show the community what we’re all about. Easter is the perfect time for that,” said Helmkamp.

