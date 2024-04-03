EDWARDSVILLE — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will receive more than $9.9 million in federal support for their Head Start programming. This renewed federal investment was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

“Early Head Start programs offer vital services to our children and provide tremendous support for their families,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Today, I’m excited to announce that Southern Illinois University’s Head Start program will be receiving more than $9.9 million in federal funding to continue serving children across the Metro East.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start program serves more than 860 families and children from birth through age five, including children with special needs, throughout St. Clair County. The program also provides services to expectant mothers. The program is housed in nine early childhood centers; eight managed directly by SIUE staff and two collaboration sites. The program includes a rigorous school readiness program and offers comprehensive services to children and families in the areas of instructional early learning, health and family well-being to ensure that children are ready to learn.

Head Start programs promote school readiness for young children from birth to age five by providing programming to enhance cognitive, social and emotional development. Head Start programs are operated by local nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and school districts. Currently, Head Start programs serve more than 36 million children across the United States.

More like this: