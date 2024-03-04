JERSEYVILLE - A woman from Roodhouse was charged with possession of meth and heroin as well as obstructing identification, while a Jerseyville man has been charged with his third violation of the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act.

Megan M. Henson, 33, of Roodhouse, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and obstructing identification on Feb. 28, 2024.

According to recent Jersey County court documents, Henson had less than five grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of heroin in her possession. She was additionally charged after she “furnished a false name” to a police officer after she had been lawfully detained.

Henson faces a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and a Class A misdemeanor for the obstructing identification charge. Court records indicate she has since been released pretrial with her preliminary hearing set for March 18, 2024.

Timothy C. Ontis, 41, of Jerseyville, was charged with his third offense of failure to report an address change, as legally required under the Violent Offender Against Youth Registration Act. Ontis reportedly failed to report a change of address within five days after changing his place of residence.

Ontis has previously been charged with failure to report an address change under this act twice - once on Sept. 13, 2017, and again on Feb. 24, 2021, both in Jersey County. In this latest case, he faces a Class 2 felony.

Court records indicate Ontis is currently being held in custody until his initial court appearance; his preliminary hearing is set for March 20, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

