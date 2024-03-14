ALTON - The region is set for another round of storms that will develop this afternoon and last into the evening.

“Some of these storms will be capable of producing up to baseball-size hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes with some strong tornadoes possible,” the National Weather Service said.

Olivia Jaja, a meteorologist in St. Louis with the NWS, said: “Very large hail and damaging wind and tornadoes are on the table as possible. Make sure to keep in tune with the news alerts to see what is happening.” She also advised that people listen to the warnings from afternoon to evening in the area.

Storms hit the Brighton-Bunker Hill region hard on Thursday morning, knocking down several power poles and trees.

The thunderstorms are forming because of a cold front forecast for the region.

The NWS rates its confidence of severe storm thunderstorm development as high from Thursday afternoon to overnight.

