Edwardsville, IL, May 15, 2014 - Area residents recently gathered to raise funds for the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation at the inaugural Cycling for Meso event. Organized by the law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., the event drew sponsors from across the United States, all with one interest ­ helping fund research and outreach for victims of mesothelioma. A total of $11,500 was raised as part of the effort.

Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation works to support families and victims of Mesothelioma through education, advocacy and research. In basic medical terms, mesothelioma is a rare cancer in which cells of the mesothelium (a membrane that covers and protects most of the internal organs of the body) become abnormal and malignant. The known cause of mesothelioma in the United States is asbestos.

"We had such a great time organizing this event and pulling in the interests of so many businesses and area residents who wanted to stand by our side in supporting the fight against mesothelioma," said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. "We believe we had a successful first-year event and plan to do it again next year with even more

enthusiasm so we can help spread awareness for this important cause."

Cycling for Meso is one of several events Gori Julian hosts throughout the year to raise funds for the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. An ongoing distribution of Cure 4 Meso bracelets helps the firm spread the word while hosting events like Cycling for Meso and an annual Cure 4 Meso Pub Crawl expands their reach of support throughout the year.

Sponsors of the 2014 event included Lanier Law Firm and the Edwardsville Intelligencer as the Fast Finisher Sponsors. Power Sponsors included Carrollton Bank, TheBANK of Edwardsville, J.Hilburn Men's Custom Clothing by Angela Bullock, Kurowski Shultz, LLC, Pohlman USA Court Reporting, James C. Farrell, P.C., Gerard Hempstead and Brett Gilliland of Northwestern Mutual

St. Louis and Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Pace sponsors included Spencer Promotional Gear, Hobson & Bradley Law Firm, Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Tays Law Firm, Concord Research & Consulting Group, LLC, Abstracts & Titles, Inc., Scott Credit Union, First Clover Leaf

Bank, Phone Masters, Jourdain Roofing and Hurford Architects.

"We are very grateful to our many sponsors who stepped up to help make this first-time event a success. We hope they, and other businesses, will join us again next year as we expand our reach and make Cycling for Meso a nationwide cycling event."

For more information on how you can be a sponsor of the 2015 Cycling for Meso event, contact Gori Julian & Associates at 888-362-6890.

With offices in Edwardsville, Ill., and St. Peters, Mo., Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also

handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

Photo Caption: Gori Julian employees Darlene Benning, of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Erica Tourville of Glen Carbon, Ill., hit the trails and joined the fun at the recent Cycling for Meso event in Edwardsville.

