RiverBender.com Community Center is happy to welcome the newest member to the team, Meredith Wright of Edwardsville. With all the crazy fun and activities scheduled for the Community Center throughout the summer, it is a perfect time for a new Director of Operations.

“I'm very excited about joining the RiverBender staff,” said 22-year-old Meredith. “I think it's a diverse and well-rounded group that I can learn a lot from and it'll be awesome to see what we can all accomplish together."

Meredith’s personality is perfect for the position with her fun spirit and mentorship, which enables the kids at the center to enjoy themselves and gives them an extended leadership staff to look up to.

“Meredith’s personality, background and everything about her is a great fit for what we want to promote here in Alton,” said John Hentrich, owner of RiverBender.com. “Every kid that I have talked to so far loves her and I think she is enjoying the kids as well and that’s important.”

Meredith’s duties will comprise of event planning, to include a summer and after school curriculum, volunteer recruitment, overseeing the daily operations and much more outside of those lines.

“Because I am new to the Alton area, I am entirely open to any community member's ideas and would love to work with anyone who has a passion for this community or this area's youth on making this next year the best year the RiverBender.com Community Center has seen so far."

Meredith is a recent graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where she graduated with two degrees, one in Mass Communications with a focus in journalism & one in Speech Communications focusing in Public Relations and marketing, with two minors in graphic design and creative writing. It is safe to say that Meredith’s path through college set her up perfectly for her role here at the Community Center and the staff is more than thrilled to bring her in.

“The people here are what I have enjoyed the most so far,” said Meredith. “Everyone has a different background but continue to extend nothing but open arms to me as a newcomer, it’s refreshing and comforting.”

Meredith is also a fan of sports. She played competitive soccer for years and is now an athletic retiree who keeps in shape by running with her two big dogs. Before coming to Riverbender.com Community Center, Meredith worked for the Edwardsville School District and managed Columbus Elementary School’s before and after school program.

“Continuing my work with kids is what I am looking forward to more than anything I think,” said Meredith. “I worked for the Edwardsville School District for 3 years and for the YMCA when they ran the program for 3 years prior to that. It will be awesome to move to another area and help get some of the existing youth programs off the ground and implement some new exciting ideas!”

Meredith joins David Morris who has been with the Riverbender.com Community Center since early 2013. David, who is a school teacher at St. Mary's by day and runs our afterschool program, initiated our very popular "Open Play Friday Nights" program which helps to manage our monthly dances and has helped to develop several other programs for the thousands of teens who have visited our center. In addition to David, we have Chef Jason Harrison and many dedicated volunteers who have contributed to the success of our programs.

