EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) has awarded $2 million in grant funding designated for parks and trails across both Madison and St. Clair Counties.

Applications were accepted starting in July 2018, a MEPRD release stated. This money is designated for various park and trail projects. As many as 15 communities across the Metro East will benefit from these grants – including several in the Riverbend. These grants cover a portion of the work, but applicants are required to provide a local match to cover any remainder necessary for the projects' completions.

“We are all fortunate that local residents and leaders understand and appreciate the value of quality parks and trails throughout the Metro East,” MEPRD Executive Director Bryan Werner stated in the release. “Recreational facilities and opportunities are second to none throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties, and they only continue to get better thanks to the numerous public agencies that MEPRD calls partners. We wouldn't have the system we do if it weren't for the hard work, upkeep and foresight provided by our partners.”

In the Riverbend area, the City of Edwardsville was given a $300,000 grant for the Plummer Family Park Accessible Baseball Field. The Edwardsville Township was given a $10,394 grant for Mabel's Playground. The Village of Godfrey was given $177,204.61 for Glazebrook Park Ball Fields Lighting. The Village of Hamel was given $40,000 for restroom and walking paths at Hamel Park. The Roxana Community Park District was given $82,832.78 for sports field improvements. The City of Wood River was also given $68,000 for the Emerick Sports Complex renovation.

In Madison County, the Madison County Transit District was given $300,000 for the Madison County Transit Quercus Grove Trail from Hazel to Jerusalem Roads. Granite City Park District was given $14,052.11 for Wilson Park Baseball Diamond #2 renovation. The City of Collinsville was given $240,000 for phase two of Woodland Park improvements.

