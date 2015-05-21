WellSpring Resources is proud to announce its 2015 Mental Health Heroes, Jessica Gruneich and Jeremy Jewell. Each year the agency selects two individuals or organizations that have gone to great lengths to improve the lives of individuals with mental health conditions and to help reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health for this award. Gruneich and Jewell received their awards on May 14 at WellSpring Resources’ Alton office.

Gruneich is the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southwestern Illinois, also known as NAMI. Jennifer Craig, WellSpring Resources’ Interim CEO/Chief Operating Officer, said Gruneich was selected for this award because she goes above and beyond her assigned duties to keep the community informed about and connected to local mental health resources.

“She is the force that inspires and empowers the mental health community,” Craig said.

Jewell is a professor of psychology and program director of the Clinical Child and School Psychology graduate program at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. Craig said Jewell was selected because his teachings, research, and other community work—which focus on child and adolescent mental health—are improving the lives of children across the region.

“Jeremy’s work is changing the landscape of mental health education and service delivery,” Craig said.

The awards ceremony was attended by many of the awardees peers and loved ones, as well as other community supporters. In addition, John Markely, the CEO of Centerstone Illinois, attended the event to congratulate the awardees and to say of few words regarding Centerstone’s intent to merge with WellSpring Resources and Prairie Center, a substance abuse treatment center that offers services in East Central Illinois. Centerstone is one of the nation’s largest non-profit behavioral healthcare organizations and offers services in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

For more information, contact Lura January at (618) 208-2209 or ljanuary@wellspringresources.co.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

Senior Services, Counseling Services, Case Management Services, Mental Health Court, Family Services, Wellness and Recovery Services, psychiatric services and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

