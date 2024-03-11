WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department and other law enforcement personnel were dispatched Sunday afternoon for a person having a mental health crisis at the Bel-Air Motel in Wood River and the male subject would not come out.

Police used a loudspeaker to talk to the man to come out with his hands above his head. Thankfully, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells reported the person did come out peacefully. The negotiation took about three and a half hours. Chief Wells described the situation as “a mental health issue.”

The man at the scene was treated in an Alton Memorial Ambulance and then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, 988 provides a connection to free, 24/7 confidential support.

