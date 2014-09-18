GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team posted a 1-0 win Sunday against regional rival and undefeated Parkland College.

The win puts the Trailblazers at 1-0 in Region 24 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA.)

On Wednesday, the Trailblazers have a chance to repeat when they play regional opponent Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

The first half of Sunday’s game was scoreless. In the second half, forward/midfielder Parker Reis, a sophomore from Quincy, Illinois, managed his way through a wall of Cobra defenders to get the goal.

The game also marked a shutout for Trailblazer goalkeeper Jack Filla, a sophomore from O’Fallon, Missouri, who is currently ranked No. 15 in the NJCAA poll.

“We can win games when we are playing at our best,” Head Coach Tim Rooney said. “The game against SWIC is another important regional game so we’ll have to be playing at our best.”

Last season, the men earned a trip to nationals after defeating Jefferson College in the district final.

The next home game is against Heartland this Saturday at 2 p.m.

