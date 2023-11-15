No.24 SIUE (16-0-3) at Memphis (10-5-2)Thu., Nov.16, 7:00 p.m. at Track and Soccer Complex Memphis, Tennessee

TOURNEY TIME: SIUE is making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearances, which includes 16 appearances in the Division I tournament. The Cougars hold two National Championships (1972, 1979). More on page four.

OPENING ACT: SIUE is unbeaten through its first 19 games.The last unbeaten team at SIUE was the 1972 National Championship team. SIUE is the only unbeaten team in the NCAA tournament. The Cougars' .921 winning percentage is the best in the NCAA. SIUE has won nine consecutive games, which is the longest current winning streak in the country.

RANK AND FILE: SIUE checks in at No. 24 in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll. The Cougars are No. 22 in the TopDrawerSoccer.com poll and No. 21 in the CollegeSoccerNews.com Top 30.

ALL WE DO IS WIN: SIUE's 16 wins currently are the second most in the country (Marshall, 17) and the most in a season for a Cougar team since the return to Division I.

TITLE TOWN: SIUE won the first-ever regular season and tournament titles in men's soccer in the Ohio Valley Conference. The regular season title was the first OVC title for a men's program at SIUE in any sport.

GOALS, GOALS, GOALS: The Cougars are No. 7 in the NCAA in total goals with 44. The six goals Sept. 28 at Southern Indiana were the most in a game for the Cougars since a 7-0 win against Saint Joseph's in 2006.

DE-FENCE: SIUE also boasts one of the top defense in the country. Its team goals against average of 0.53 ranks second in the NCAA. The Cougars' goal differential is +34 is third in the NCAA. SIUE has allowed more than a single goal in a game just once this season.

OUT IN FRONT: The Cougars have only trailed in games at Kansas City and at Bradley.

TAKE YOUR SHOT: SIUE unleashed a season-high 26 total shots Sep. 22 against Webster. It marked the most shots in a game since a 2016 game against Central Arkansas (29). Sept. 28 at Southern Indiana, SIUE put a season-best 17 shots on goal.

THE SERIES: This marks the first NCAA meeting between the two and the 16th overall meeting dating to 1986.

