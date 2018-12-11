EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer is adding some local talent to its ranks. Jacob Bilyeu (St. Louis) has signed a National Letter of Intent and will join the Cougars for the 2019 season.

Bilyeu, a 6-foot, 1-inch forward, comes to SIUE from Oakville High School in South St. Louis County, where he is second all-time in scoring.

"Jacob is an excellent local recruit," SIUE Assistant Coach Jeremy Proud said. "He brings great energy, work ethic and has fantastic technical ability to break down defenders. He is a versatile player who can play in a lot of different spots."

Article continues after sponsor message

He earned selection to the All-Central Region Team from United Soccer Coaches, was a Class 4 All-State selection by the Missouri Soccer Coaches and also was chosen as the Regional Offensive Player of the Year.

Bilyeu earned All-Metro honors from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after finishing among the top 15 in scoring in the St. Louis area. He led Oakville in scoring with 30 goals and added nine assists for 69 points. His 30 goals were 14th in the St. Louis area. He also led Oakville as a junior with 45 points on 17 goals and 11 assists.

Jacob's older brother, Justin Bilyeu, played at SIUE from 2012-2015 and was taken with the No. 18 overall draft pick by New York RedBulls in the 2016 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

"Justin's experience here at SIUE played a role, but in the recruiting process we wanted to make sure that Jacob felt like this was the right place for him. He felt that he could continue to develop as a player and bring his own personality. He felt like he could help the program in his own way."

More like this: