Men's golfers preparing for upcoming season

Returners Danny Gorman (Rockford, Illinois), Austin Glendinning (Goodyear, Arizona) and Colin McCarty (Sierra Vista, Arizona) along with incoming freshmen Conor Dore (Chicago) and Kyle Slattery (Rockford, Illinois) each have been involved in various tournaments this summer.

Gorman made the cut at the Illinois State Amateur and finished 37th with rounds of 73-75-74-79. Glendinning turned in rounds of 71-71 to tie for 14th at the Falcon Amateur in Phoenix, Arizona. His finish also qualified him for the Arizona State Amateur Aug. 3-8. McCarty tied for 11th at the Arizona Southern Amateur with rounds of 74-74.

"Our guys are continuing to push themselves over the summer," SIUE Director of Golf Derrick Brown said. "They are having some great success. These tournament results are exciting, and I am looking forward to a great season."

Dore took second place at the 2015 Illinois State Amateur, after a three-hole playoff. He finished with rounds of 69-66-69-71. Dore also was second at the 2015 Chicago City Amateur with rounds of 68-68-66.

Slattery finished second in the 2015 Illinois State Junior Amateur with rounds of 74-69-69. He earned the No. 1 seed during qualifying for the 2015 Chick Evans Amateur Championship with rounds of 68-69. He went on to finish second in the match play portion of the event. Slattery tied for 26th at the 2015 Illinois State Amateur with rounds of 75-73-73-74. Slattery currently leads the Rockford City Amateur with rounds of 66-64. The final two rounds are scheduled to be played this weekend.