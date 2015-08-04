Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Men’s golf honored for academic success

August 4, 2015 4:00 PM
NORMAN, Okla. – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men's golf earned recognition as an All-Academic Team announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The award is the fifth consecutive for the Cougars. SIUE is one of three Ohio Valley Conference honorees. Belmont and Morehead State also earned the award. The Cougars are among 90 NCAA Division I programs honored.

"Our student-athletes have put in a lot of time off the golf course and should be proud of receiving this award," SIUE Director of Golf Derrick Brown said. "This is another well-deserved honor for our team."

The Cougars achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.207 for the 2014-15 school year. Programs must have achieved at least a 3.0 GPA to be considered for the award by the GCAA.

