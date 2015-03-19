PRIMM, Nev. – SIUE men's golf finished seventh among 15 teams at South Dakota State's Jackrabbit Invitational completed Tuesday at the Desert Course at the Primm Valley Golf Club.

The Cougars combined for a 54-hole total of 866 and were just four strokes from finishing in the top four. UNLV won the team competition with an 807. Tennessee finished second with an 821. Oral Roberts scored an 860 to take third place.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brady Dixon tied for 22nd to lead the Cougars. Dixon finished with a one-under par 215 to tie with three other golfers. Parker Lawrence was among six golfers at even par. His 216 tied him for 26th.

Mitchell Homb and Taylor White each were two-over with a 218 to tie for 35th. Dalton Charboneau tied for 65th with a 225. Danny Gorman tied for 40th with a 219. Gorman was playing as an individual.

UNLV had the top three individual finishers in the tournament and five in the top nine. The Rebels' Kurt Kitayama shot a 197 (-19) to claim medalist honors.

SIUE is back in action April 4-5 at Arkansas State's Redwolves Intercollegiate.

More like this: