BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference and ESPN have announced the next game of its 2023-24 television schedule, which features the SIUE at Morehead State contest Thu., Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPNU.

SIUE's women's basketball game also at Morehead State will be moved to a 5 p.m. CT tipoff.

The game is the second meeting between the two teams which are currently among the top three in the OVC standings. The Cougars knocked off Morehead State 61-48 Jan. 13 at First Community Arena. That game also was part of the OVC's television package.

Once again, this season the League is utilizing a Wild Card selection process to determine the linear broadcasts, with selections determined and announced approximate two weeks before the competition date to ensure the best matchups.

The full schedule includes nine total men's basketball games (six regular season contests and three OVC Tournament games) that will appear on one of the linear networks during the season. The six regular season games will air on ESPNU.

The schedule also includes a women's basketball regular season matchup on ESPNU. In addition, all seven games of the OVC Women's Basketball Tournament, as well as the first round and quarterfinals of the men's tournament (four total games), will stream on ESPN+.

The 2024 OVC Championship Tournament is scheduled for March 6-9 at The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

