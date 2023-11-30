Men's Basketball Set for Road Test at Troy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Cougars (5-3, 0-0 OVC) vs. Troy Trojans (3-4, 0-0 SBC) Article continues after sponsor message December 1, 7:30 p.m. Trojan Arena (5,200) Troy, Alabama After an 86-62 win over Missouri Baptist Tuesday, SIUE has won four of its last five games.

SIUE is third in the OVC in scoring defense, allowing 67.3 points a game.

The Cougars have held six of their eight opponents to under 70 points.

SIUE leads the OVC in three-point percentage at 39.7 percent.

Six players scored in double figures in the win over UDM.

Damarco Minor is the second leading rebounder in the OVC at 10.1 rebounds a game.

Minor recorded his third double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday vs. Missouri Baptist.

Minor recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 14 points and 10 rebounds at Mizzou and then 14 and 13 against Denver.

Minor grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds in SIUE's opener at Dayton.

Shamar Wright is third in the OVC in scoring, averaging 17.7 points a game.

Shamar Wright scored his third 20-point game of the year with 24 points against Missouri Baptist Tuesday.

Shamar Wright is sixth in career scoring with 1,221 points.

With his first game this year, Shamar Wright became SIUE's all-time leader in games played-now at 129.

Shamar Wright is third all time in steals at SIUE with 129.

Ray'Sean Taylor was SIUE's first-ever All-OVC First Team selection following last season.

Taylor is 19th on the all-time scoring list with 962 points for his career.

Lamar Wright has 749 points for his career which is 37th all-time at SIUE.

Lamar Wright has 749 points for his career which is 37th all-time at SIUE.

Lamar Wright has 115 blocks for his career, which ranks fifth all-time at SIUE.