EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE Cougars (5-3, 0-0 OVC) vs. Troy Trojans (3-4, 0-0 SBC)
December 1, 7:30 p.m. Trojan Arena (5,200) Troy, Alabama
- After an 86-62 win over Missouri Baptist Tuesday, SIUE has won four of its last five games.
- SIUE is third in the OVC in scoring defense, allowing 67.3 points a game.
- The Cougars have held six of their eight opponents to under 70 points.
- SIUE leads the OVC in three-point percentage at 39.7 percent.
- Six players scored in double figures in the win over UDM.
- Damarco Minor is the second leading rebounder in the OVC at 10.1 rebounds a game.
- Minor recorded his third double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday vs. Missouri Baptist.
- Minor recorded back-to-back double-doubles with 14 points and 10 rebounds at Mizzou and then 14 and 13 against Denver.
- Minor grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds in SIUE's opener at Dayton.
- Minor is second in the Ohio Valley Conference at 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Shamar Wright is third in the OVC in scoring, averaging 17.7 points a game.
- Shamar Wright scored his third 20-point game of the year with 24 points against Missouri Baptist Tuesday.
- Shamar Wright is sixth in career scoring with 1,221 points.
- With his first game this year, Shamar Wright became SIUE's all-time leader in games played-now at 129.
- Shamar Wright is third all time in steals at SIUE with 129.
- Ray'Sean Taylor was SIUE's first-ever All-OVC First Team selection following last season.
- Taylor is 19th on the all-time scoring list with 962 points for his career.
- Lamar Wright has 749 points for his career which is 37th all-time at SIUE.
- Lamar Wright has 115 blocks for his career, which ranks fifth all-time at SIUE.
