SIUE Cougars (1-1, 0-0 OVC)

SIUE overwhelmed Division III North Park, shooting 59 percent in the second half to turn a four-point halftime lead into a 25-point win Thursday.

Shamar Wright scored a career-best 29 points (24 in the second half) in the win. He was 5 for 7 from three-point territory.

Shamar Wright is now eighth in career scoring with 1,126 points. He averaged a career-best 10.6 points per game last year.

With Thursday's game, Shamar became SIUE's all-time leader in games played with 123.

Shamar Wright is third all time in steals at SIUE with 125.

Damarco Minor grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds in SIUE's opener at Dayton.

Ray'Sean Taylor was SIUE's first-ever All-OVC First Team selection following last season.

Taylor is tied for 25th on the all-time scoring list with 887 points for his career.

Lamar Wright has 680 points for his career which ranks 47th all-time at SIUE.

Lamar Wright has 108 blocks for his career, which ranks fifth all-time at SIUE.

The 19 overall wins in 2022-23 were the most for SIUE in a Division I season.

The nine Ohio Valley Conference wins also were a program record.

Seven true road wins were the most for SIUE at the Division I level.

With 10 total wins away from home, SIUE was the winningest road team in the OVC last season.

SIUE excelled among OVC teams in all three free throw categories in 2022-23 :

Percentage: .729, 2nd (124th in the NCAA)

Free throws made per game: 16.9, 1st (10th)

Free throws attempted per game: 23.2, 1st (10th)

The Cougars attempted a season-high 41 free throws Jan.5 vs. Tennessee State, which was their most in a single game since 2018.

SIUE averaged 4.3 blocks per game which led the OVC and was 48th in the NCAA.

