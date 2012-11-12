GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College soccer players recently earned All-Region honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Men’s soccer player Tayna Chiaparro, 22, of Sau Paulo, Brazil, was named 2012 All-Region Forward of the Year.

Nick Waite, 19, of Blue Springs, Mo., was named 2012 All-Region Goalkeeper of the Year.

“Getting this award was a great honor. It shows how hard work pays off and demonstrates the strength of our team and coaches,” said Waite who had more than 150 saves this season.

Head Coach Tim Rooney was named 2012 All-Region Coach of the Year.

“I was thrilled to hear Coach Rooney was named regional coach of the year,” Waite said. “I’ve learned so much from him during these last two years at Lewis and Clark—not just about soccer, but about pride and teamwork.”

Chiaparro said winning the award was an honor that he dedicates to his coaches and team members.

“I have to say thanks to Coach Rooney for believing in me and bringing me here from Brazil to play soccer,” said Chiaparro. “We had a great team this year and I am proud to have been a part of it.”

Men’s soccer players selected for the NJCAA 2012 All-Region Team include Chiaparro, sophomore midfielder, Waite, sophomore goalkeeper, Didrik Rinde, 19, freshman forward from Lillehammer, Norway, and Nathan Spiess, 18, freshman midfielder from St. Charles, Mo.

Trailblazer women’s soccer players selected for the NJCAA 2012 All-Region Team include Jen Eaton, 18, a freshman forward from Florissant, Mo., and Patricia Siar, 18, a freshman defender from Granite City.

Jen Morris, 18, a freshman forward, and Julie Webb, 19, a sophomore midfielder, both of Florissant, received All-Region Honorable Mention.

Eaton said being the leading scorer was a great feeling this year, and she’s honored with the award.

“It is a great honor to be named to the all-region team, and I’m looking forward to improving and having a strong team next year,” said Eaton.

Rooney said the all-region honors reflect the hard work and dedication of his players.

“I’m proud of these athletes for their dedication and of the members of both teams for taking us into post-season play this year,” said Rooney.

