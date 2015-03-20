NEENAH, Wisc. – Menasha Packing has issued a statement about the incident at the 9 E. Gateway Commerce Center drive location in Mitchell, Ill.

The company had this description of what happened: "A trailer containing a product that was being unloaded into Menasha Packaging’s warehouse near Edwardsville, Ill., emitted an unidentified odor that drifted into the warehouse, causing several temporary workers to feel ill. The building was immediately evacuated, and local authorities and Hazmat were called to the scene."

Menasha Packing said at this time, we know that three workers were affected; two have been released and one remains hospitalized. Tests were performed inside the building and in the trailer in which the odor originated. The trailer contained a shared load of product; half of the load belonged to Menasha Packaging, which was the portion being unloaded into the warehouse. There were no chemical spills and no contamination found in the warehouse."

The company said the building was ventilated and cleared for employees to return and work to resume at 11:30 a.m.

"At this point, we are investigating the incident to determine the cause," Menasha said. "We are deeply concerned for all individuals who were affected and are doing everything we can to assist them."

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, based in Neenah, Wisc., is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and has more than 3,200 employees at locations in North America. Menasha Packaging is a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, corrugated packaging, food packaging, shipping containers, material handling solutions, pack-out and fulfillment services.

Menasha Corporation is a packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider, specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial and automotive companies.

Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisc., the company employs approximately 5,000 employees in more than 75 facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.menasha.com.

