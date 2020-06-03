ALTON - Four were taken into custody for tossing a big mortar at Ketchum’s Corner Kreem Tuesday night at the intersection of Alby and Elm Streets in Alton. One was a juvenile and he was released to go home with his parents and the other three, ages 18, 19 and 20, remain in custody and will face charges.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said charges in the case should be released today by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, an undercover Alton Police detective parked across the street from Ketchum's spotted a man in a vehicle with three others tossing the mortar toward Ketchum’s, Alton Police Jason Simmons said.

The mortar explosion shook nearby homes and startled individuals in the area, many already asleep in bed.

Ketchum's Corner Kreem has been vandalized and protested around in recent days for some comments made by the owner on social media. The business remains closed at this time.

“We respect citizen's right to protest, and we will do everything in our power to make sure people stay safe,” Chief Simmons said. “We will not stand idle by and let anybody damage property and vandalize in our community. I have made that very clear. Damaging and burglarizing property is not an acceptable protest. It is now up to the state’s attorney’s office to determine charges.”

