September 9, 2012; Godfrey, IL – On Tuesday September 11, a ceremony will be held dedicating a Memorial Statue for all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving in the United States Armed Services. The statue will be permanently placed in the Veteran’s Circle at Glazebrook Park on Stamper Lane in Godfrey. Dedication of the effigy will occur during the 11:30a.m. ceremony.

Godfrey Rental and Storage recently started carrying Ornamental Concrete Yard items and statuary. Owner Roberta Seehausen, and Manager Dion Summers were so moved by the solemnity of a certain piece of statuary representing the loss of American lives in battle, that they decided to donate the sculpture so that it could reside in a place of honor within their community for others to see and enjoy. Seehausen thought this would be Godfrey Rental’s way of showing appreciation to both those who served our great country and the community that supports the business.

Article continues after sponsor message

Though the statue depicts modern equipment, it’s meant to be a tribute to all those who’ve given their lives while serving in the Armed Forces. Mike McCormick, Mayor of the Village of Godfrey, accepted the gift to the Village and suggested placing the statue in Glazebrook Park Circle under the flags on September 11.

More like this: