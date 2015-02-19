Memorial Medical Group to Host Family Fitness Expo
Memorial Medical Group will be hosting a Family Fitness Expo on Thursday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50, O’Fallon. The event is free and open to the public.
The public is invited to come and hear a presentation on bicycles, apparel and gear by The Bike Surgeon; a discussion about running shoes and apparel by Toolen’s Running Start; an overview of the programs and services offered by O’Fallon YMCA as well as a presentation by Robert J. Dizes, PA-C, member of Memorial Medical Group about the effects of exercise on your health. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation. Refreshments will be provided. If you have questions about this event, please call Memorial Medical Group – Family Medicine at (618) 624-6181.
