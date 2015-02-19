Memorial Medical Group will be hosting a Family Fitness Expo on Thursday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50, O’Fallon. The event is free and open to the public.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The public is invited to come and hear a presentation on bicycles, apparel and gear by The Bike Surgeon; a discussion about running shoes and apparel by Toolen’s Running Start; an overview of the programs and services offered by O’Fallon YMCA as well as a presentation by Robert J. Dizes, PA-C, member of Memorial Medical Group about the effects of exercise on your health. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation. Refreshments will be provided. If you have questions about this event, please call Memorial Medical Group – Family Medicine at (618) 624-6181.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Alton Memorial Convenient Care In Godfrey Moving To Brand-New Location

Jun 5, 2023 - Baker's Dozen Makes Memorable Memorial Day

Sep 22, 2023 - Veterans Festival Displays Global War On Terrorism Memorial Wall

5 days ago - Red Cross Blood Drive October 19 at Alton Memorial

6 days ago - Roxana Class of 1966 Plans Memorial for Classmates Killed in Vietnam War

 