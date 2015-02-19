Memorial Medical Group to Host Family Fitness Expo Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Memorial Medical Group will be hosting a Family Fitness Expo on Thursday, February 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50, O’Fallon. The event is free and open to the public. Article continues after sponsor message The public is invited to come and hear a presentation on bicycles, apparel and gear by The Bike Surgeon; a discussion about running shoes and apparel by Toolen’s Running Start; an overview of the programs and services offered by O’Fallon YMCA as well as a presentation by Robert J. Dizes, PA-C, member of Memorial Medical Group about the effects of exercise on your health. A question and answer session will be held after the presentation. Refreshments will be provided. If you have questions about this event, please call Memorial Medical Group – Family Medicine at (618) 624-6181. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip