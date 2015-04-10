BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital is offering free skin cancer screenings on Tuesday, April 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 22, from 8 to 10 a.m. in Suite 250 of the Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center. Memorial’s Skin Cancer Screening Program is designed to help you detect pre-cancerous and/or cancerous skin lesions. Screenings are conducted by plastic surgeons and dermatologists who are members of Memorial’s Medical Staff and volunteer their services.

Screenings are conducted by appointment only. If you are on a restricted time schedule, please understand there may be a brief wait before seeing the physician. A limited number of appointments are available. To schedule an appointment, call 618-257-5649.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: