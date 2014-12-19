BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital is offering Heartsaver® cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes in 2015. Heartsaver® Courses are for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs to obtain a course completion card for job, regulatory or other requirements. These courses are also designed to meet OSHA requirements.

Heartsaver® classroom courses feature group interaction and hands-on coaching and feedback from an American Heart Association instructor. The course will cover adult, child and infant CPR and how to prevent choking. The completion card is good for two years.

Classes will be held in the Hospital Auditorium on the following dates in 2015:

Wednesday, January 14

Wednesday, February 18

Wednesday, March 18

Tuesday, April 14

Wednesday, May 20

Tuesday, June 16

The cost for this class is $30. Because of limited openings, you must pay in advance to hold your place in the class. To register, visit www.memhosp.com/events and select CPR from the drop down menu. For more information about this program, please contact Memorial Hospital’s Community Relations Department at (618) 257-5649.

