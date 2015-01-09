BELLEVILLE - Work toward a successful and healthy life by enrolling in Memorial’s comprehensive 9-week lifestyle improvement program, Healthy Lifestyle. The program begins Wednesday, February 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Memorial’s Belleville Health and Sports Center, 1001 South 74th Street, Belleville, Illinois. The program will end on Wednesday, April 1.

The Healthy Lifestyle program is designed to help you find the right balance of diet and exercise to achieve your personal weight loss goals. The program includes body fat analysis and blood pressure testing at the beginning and end of the 9-week program, weekly weigh-ins, diet and nutrition information, an introduction to a variety of exercise programs and a personalized exercise plan designed for each participant.

The program, taught by registered dietitians and fitness professionals, is offered for just $95. Class size is limited. For more information on Healthy Lifestyle or to register for the program, call Memorial’s Community Relations Department at (618) 257-5649.

