BELLEVILLE - The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Memorial Hospital’s Laboratory, based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

Stephen Bolesta, director of Laboratory, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Memorial Hospital’s Laboratory is one of more than 7,600 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

The U.S. Federal Government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, as being an equal-to or more-stringent-than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control or procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), celebrating 50 years as the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, is a medical society that serves more than 18,000 physician members and the global laboratory community. It is the world’s largest association composed exclusively of board-certified pathologists and is the worldwide leader in laboratory quality assurance. CAP advocates accountable, high-quality and cost-effective patient care. More information about the CAP can be found at www.cap.org.

