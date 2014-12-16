BELLEVILLE, ILLINOIS - Due to the increased number of flu cases in the community, Memorial Hospital has implemented temporary restrictions for the number and types of visitors to the hospital. As part of this request, Memorial Hospital asks that you refrain from visiting if you are ill with fever, cough or sore throat. The following guidelines have been implemented:

General visiting is limited to individuals age 18 and older.

Only two visitors are permitted per patient at a time.

Visitors are limited for those patients admitted with influenza to immediate family only.

Additionally, Memorial encourages visitors to utilize the hand gel sanitizer available at the Main Entrance, Emergency Department, Outpatient Surgery Waiting and Surgical Waiting Lobby (Entrance D). Face masks also are available at the locations listed above. Your cooperation is appreciated.

