BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is now collecting donations for the annual Book Bazaar. Books, sheet music, vintage magazines (prior to 1945), art prints, phonograph records, cookbooks, yearbooks, CDs, movie videos and DVDs are now being accepted. Donations may be placed in Book Bazaar barrels at one of the following locations until April 16: Bank of Edwardsville 5720 West Main Street, Belleville Bank of O'Fallon 901 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon Belleville Health and Sports Center 1001 South 74th Street, Belleville Commerce Bank 5701 West Main Street, Belleville Seven Hills - Family Physicians of O'Fallon 310 North Seven Hills Road, O'Fallon Memorial Healthcare Center – O'Fallon 800 East Highway 50, O'Fallon Memorial Hospital Annex Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 16 8 – 11 a.m. Saturdays, February 7, March 7 and April 4 8 – 11 a.m. Memorial Hospital North and East Entrances Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center Regions Bank 4800 West Main Street, Belleville Schnucks Markets 907 East Highway 50, O'Fallon 5720 North Belt West, Belleville 110 Carlyle Plaza Drive, Belleville 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea Shop and Save 4201 North Belt West, Belleville St. Paul United Church of Christ 115 West B Street, Belleville YMCA 2627 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville 284 North Seven Hills Road, O'Fallon If you have any questions about the Book Bazaar, please contact Memorial Hospital Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or email auxiliary@memhosp.com.