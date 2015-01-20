Memorial Hospital Auxiliary now accepting donations for 2015 Book Bazaar
BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is now collecting donations for the annual Book Bazaar. Books, sheet music, vintage magazines (prior to 1945), art prints, phonograph records, cookbooks, yearbooks, CDs, movie videos and DVDs are now being accepted. Donations may be placed in Book Bazaar barrels at one of the following locations until April 16:
Bank of Edwardsville
5720 West Main Street, Belleville
Bank of O’Fallon
901 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon
Belleville Health and Sports Center
1001 South 74th Street, Belleville
Commerce Bank
5701 West Main Street, Belleville
Seven Hills - Family Physicians of O’Fallon
310 North Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon
Memorial Healthcare Center – O’Fallon
800 East Highway 50, O’Fallon
Memorial Hospital Annex
Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 16
8 – 11 a.m.
Saturdays, February 7, March 7 and April 4
8 – 11 a.m.
Memorial Hospital
North and East Entrances
Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center
Regions Bank
4800 West Main Street, Belleville
Schnucks Markets
907 East Highway 50, O’Fallon
5720 North Belt West, Belleville
110 Carlyle Plaza Drive, Belleville
2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea
Shop and Save
4201 North Belt West, Belleville
St. Paul United Church of Christ
115 West B Street, Belleville
YMCA
2627 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville
284 North Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon
If you have any questions about the Book Bazaar, please contact Memorial Hospital Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or email auxiliary@memhosp.com.
