BELLEVILLE -  Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is now collecting donations for the annual Book Bazaar. Books, sheet music, vintage magazines (prior to 1945), art prints, phonograph records, cookbooks, yearbooks, CDs, movie videos and DVDs are now being accepted. Donations may be placed in Book Bazaar barrels at one of the following locations until April 16:

Bank of Edwardsville

5720 West Main Street, Belleville

Bank of O’Fallon

901 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon

Belleville Health and Sports Center

1001 South 74th Street, Belleville

Commerce Bank

5701 West Main Street, Belleville

Seven Hills - Family Physicians of O’Fallon

310 North Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon

Memorial Healthcare Center – O’Fallon

800 East Highway 50, O’Fallon

Memorial Hospital Annex

Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 16

8 – 11 a.m.

Saturdays, February 7, March 7 and April 4

8 – 11 a.m.

Memorial Hospital

North and East Entrances

Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center

Regions Bank

4800 West Main Street, Belleville

Schnucks Markets

907 East Highway 50, O’Fallon

5720 North Belt West, Belleville

110 Carlyle Plaza Drive, Belleville

2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea

Shop and Save

4201 North Belt West, Belleville

St. Paul United Church of Christ

115 West B Street, Belleville

YMCA

2627 Carlyle Avenue, Belleville

284 North Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon

If you have any questions about the Book Bazaar, please contact Memorial Hospital Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545 or email auxiliary@memhosp.com.

 

