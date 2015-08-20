BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is now collecting donations for the 2016 Book Bazaar. Books, sheet music, vintage magazines (prior to 1945), art prints, phonograph records, cookbooks, yearbooks, CDs, movie videos and DVDs are now being accepted. Donations may be dropped off on Tuesdays, from 8 to 11 a.m., and on Saturday, September 5 and Saturday, October 3 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Memorial Hospital Annex. Donations will be accepted through October 27.

If you have any questions about the Book Bazaar, please contact Memorial Hospital Auxiliary at (618) 257-5545.

