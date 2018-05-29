ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons described Memorial Day 2018 in Alton as "uneventful," adding he "wished every weekend could be like that."

In case the holiday weekend became eventful, however, Simmons said two traffic details were placed on the Clark Bridge and "Beltline" area of Homer Adams Parkway. Simmons said this was done due to the increased amount of traffic accidents in those areas in recent days. As far as crime went, however, Simmons said the Alton Police Department had a few domestic violence incidents, but added that would have been the case with any weekend in Alton.

When asked what he attributed to the calm holiday in Alton, Simmons said it was a combination of the nice weather, celebrations - both solemn and fun - and even the increased police presence from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis being in the area over the early part of last week.

