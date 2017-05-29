ALTON - The 12th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony will be held at Alton’s National Cemetery on Monday night, May 29.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Participants include the Mayor of Alton Brant Walker, a representative of The National Cemetery Administration and a Marquette Catholic sophomore Nia Owens singing the America’s National Anthem. Others include Alton Middle School students joining policemen and firemen in leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Alton High School R.O.T.C. members presenting colors and performing the Missing Man Table Top Ceremony, bagpipes and drums, Matt Taul singing, Echo Taps and more.

“Everyone is invited to attend and limited seating on a first-come basis is offered,” Richard Baird, who organizes the event each year, said. “It is permissible to bring lawn chairs or portable seating. The ceremony spans forty-five minutes to one hour in duration. This program is recognized as one of the finest in America at a National Cemetery or Shrine on Memorial Day and one of only three ceremonies held in the evening.”

