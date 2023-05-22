These are Memorial Day activities set in the Riverbend region for this weekend. If you have Memorial Day activities to add, e-mail them to news@riverbender.com.

SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023

ALTON

The Third Annual Scott Reinke Memorial Ride To Fight Suicide is Saturday May 27, at Ted's Motorcycle World. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Ted's and includes food, beverages, shirts and kickstands up at noon, and the trek heads to Grafton, Hardin, and finishes back at Bluff City Grill.

ALHAMBRA

Memorial Day Services are set at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra. The public is invited.

SUNDAY, MAY 28, 2023

COLLINSVILLE

Collinsville's Sesquicentennial Celebration is Sunday, May 28, and includes a 4 p.m. start at Collinsville Aquad Park with vendors, food trucks, music, and children's activities.

EDWARDSVILLE

St. James Cemetery Association has a Memorial Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the cemetery, 5700 James Drive in Edwardsville.

MONDAY

ALTON

The oldest consecutive Memorial Day parade in America - starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Upper Alton. John J. Keller Sr. is the grand marshal of the 156th edition of the parade. The celebration starts at Alton Middle School, winds around the block at Washington Plaza, and heads north to Locust, concluding at the Alton City Cemetery. Bring lawn chairs and line the streets to show your support and enjoy the parade.

The Sunset Memorial Day Service led by Richard Baird is at 6:30 p.m. at Alton National Cemetery off Pearl Street, Just north of Broadway. This will feature speakers and various presentations to honor those who lost their lives in service.

BETHALTO

The Bethalto Legion and Cottage Hills VFW will take part in a Memorial Day Ceremony at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. on Monday.

EAST ALTON

The East Alton American Legion Post holds Memorial Day Services at 11 a.m. on Monday.

EDWARDSVILLE

Woodlawn Cemetery, 1400 St. Louis St. in Edwardsville has a Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. on Monday. The Edwardsville Muny Band will play and there will be a 21-Gun Salute.

The Edwardsville Symphony Summer Series begins at 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Edwardsville City Park.

GODFREY

The Avenue Of Flags at Glazebrook Park is scheduled to be erected at dawn and retired at dusk, at Glazebrook Park at 1401 Stamper Lane. The public is invited to view the beautiful flag display.

GRAFTON

The American Legion in Grafton has a Memorial Day ceremony at noon on Monday. This will feature a salute to all veterans, food, and a 21-gun salute.

JERSEYVILLE

Jerseyville's Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. Monday with a lineup at West Norris at West Prairie State Street and concludes with a ceremony at Oak Grove Cemetery

