EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Members of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce were able to connect through the October business after hours event at Dieterich Bank.

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce advocates for local businesses and provides a space for business owners to network and collaborate. Katie Haas, the chamber’s membership director, noted the benefits to joining the chamber and attending events like the business after hours meetings.

“At the heart of all of it is just a desire to get to know people, whether they’ve been connected in this community for a long time or whether they’re brand new here,” Haas said. “We fully believe in the power of genuine relationships, and so we love to be able to encourage our member businesses to host these types of after hour events just to bring people together, to build those relationships, and to do business with those people.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The member businesses are quick to agree. Shaina Paddick, the regional branch manager at Edwardsville’s Dieterich Bank, said the Ed/Glen Chamber is the best chamber of commerce she has ever been involved in. She explained that Dieterich Bank has tried to pay it forward by helping other businesses, and they were eager to host the business after hours networking event this month.

“We enjoy these events so much, to really have a time to talk with other business owners in the community, to build some business connections, to figure out who we want to plan our next event with, where we want to volunteer next,” Paddick added. “We’ve been able to help new businesses that come into town and help them get the connections they need to help their business thrive.”

When Dieterich Bank moved to Edwardsville, Paddick said she reached out to the chamber right away. The group helped Dieterich Bank transition into the community by introducing them to other businesses and providing a list of vendors like cleaners and landscapers. All of this made it much easier for Dieterich Bank to open and immediately start serving customers.

This is why, Larry Lexow said, he always tells new business owners to join the chamber. Lexow is the owner of Lexow Financial Group and has been a chamber member for 30 years. He enjoys networking at these monthly business after hours events, where he always meets someone new.

“If you want to become involved in the community, join the chamber, learn what they do and how they help other businesses,” Lexow said. “It’s a good opportunity to swap cards, to learn about new businesses, to help them understand what we do for a living…The Chamber does a great job of pulling people together and helping them expand and grow their businesses.”

For more information about the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce and how you can join, visit their official website at EdGlenChamber.com.

More like this:

Related Video: