Melissa Suhre (third from right in front row)

ALTON - Melissa Suhre of the Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is the AMH September Employee of the Month.

Melissa's co-workers say that "Melissa is an excellent nurse and great team member in the ER. She is always advocating for her patients to ensure they receive the best possible care. She is a great teacher and resource for our new employees. Melissa is always there to help a co-worker in need when the ER is busy and hectic. She is consistently the first one in a room to see a new patient and can quickly assess any need for emergent interventions. She is truly an amazing example of what an Emergency nurse should be. AMH is lucky to have her."

Congratulations, Melissa!

