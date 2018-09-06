Melissa Suhre named Alton Memorial Hospital September Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Melissa Suhre of the Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is the AMH September Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message Melissa's co-workers say that "Melissa is an excellent nurse and great team member in the ER. She is always advocating for her patients to ensure they receive the best possible care. She is a great teacher and resource for our new employees. Melissa is always there to help a co-worker in need when the ER is busy and hectic. She is consistently the first one in a room to see a new patient and can quickly assess any need for emergent interventions. She is truly an amazing example of what an Emergency nurse should be. AMH is lucky to have her." Congratulations, Melissa! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip