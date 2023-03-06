ALTON - Melissa Skinner, center, of the Family Care Pharmacy, who is Alton Memorial Hospital's March Employee of the Month. Melissa received the honor March 6 from pharmacy manager Andrew Kramer, left, and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Melissa has worked at Family Care Pharmacy for 15 years.

The nomination from co-worker Amanda William says that Melissa “is an amazing role model and co-worker. All of the clients love her and it’s easy to see why. Melissa is always positive and caring. She will stop whatever she is doing to help anyone she can. I am a fairly new member of the pharmacy team, and she didn’t hesitate to show me the ropes and immediately help me to feel at home. Melissa is always smiling and cheerful. She has so much knowledge and will willingly share it. She is also a very selfless person. Melissa is not only an asset to this pharmacy but to this entire hospital. We are all very lucky to have her.”

