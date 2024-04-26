EDWARDSVILLE - Amelia Wilfong had a big day at the plate, collecting four hits and three RBIs, while Kylie Lintker struck out five in the circle as Edwardsville won Granite City 15-0 in a softball game played Thursday at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored in every inning, getting three runs in the first, second, and fourth innings, also scoring six in the third to take a 15-run rule win over the Warriors.

To go along with Following's big game at the plate, Jillian Lane had two hits and two RBIs, Sophie Antonini had a hit and drove home three runs, Audrey De La Torrre-Cruz came up with a hit and two RBIs, Maggie Bray and Jillian Hawkes each had a hit and RBI, Shelby Gorniak, Madi Kolakowski, Riley Nelson, Reese McNamara, and Remington Werden all had hits, and Grace Oertle ha a RBI.

Lintker gave up three hits, walking one and striking out five, while Antonini pitched in the fourth inning, fanning one.

Chloe Randolph, Madison Tanksley, and Brooke Donohue had all the hits for the Warriors, while Emilie Saggio pitched all the way inside the circle, allowing 15 runs, 12 earned, on 15 hits, but not walking or striking out none.

Granite is now 4-15, and next plays at Belleville East on Tuesday, are at Marquette Catholic next Thursday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.mthen host Quincy in a doubleheader May 4, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.then

Edwardsville goes to 15-5, and hosts Pleasant Plains Friday afternoon, then at art Belleville West on Tuesday, then hosts Alton on May 2, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

