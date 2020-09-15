FOOTBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TO PLAY FIVE GAME SPRING SCHEDULE EIGHT-MAN SCHEDULE: The Metro-East Lutheran eight-man football team will be playing a five game schedule this spring, as the Illinois Eight-Man Football Association has been given permission by the Illinois High School Association to play games outside their COVID-19 districts for the 2021 spring season.

The I8FA will follow all guidelines set forth by both the IHSA and Illinois Department of Public Health, which will allow the season to progress.

The Knights will play at both Bunker Hill and South Fork to open the season, then host Martinsville, travel to Pawnee, and conclude the season at home against Decatur Lutheran. Metro-East was also scheduled to play Carlyle, who had gone to an eight-man team, but the Carlyle School Board decided to opt out of the season.

Dates and times for each of the games have not yet been announced.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Monica Wendle and Betsy Gross won both of their matches as Marquette defeated EAWR in a meet Monday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park.

All nine matches were played in an eight-game pro set, with the first player or team to win eight games by at least two winning the match.

In the singles, Wendle defeated Hannah Allen 8-3. while Aubrey Hunter won over Addison Denton 8-0. Nina Walters won over Abbey Ollinghouse 8-1, Alexis Williams defeated Karli Withers 8-5. In the final two singles matches, Olivia Tinsley won over Mal Martin 8-2, and Gross defeated Kaylee Melton 8-0.

In the doubles, Wendle and Gross won their match over Allen and Withers 8-6, Josie Zigrang and Kamryn Bell defeated Ollinghouse and Martin 8-4, and Jenna Scruggs and Libby Dooling won over Denton and Melton 8-5.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 201, DUPO 209: Antonio Ybarra shot a two-over-par 38 for nine holes to earn the medalist honors as Metro-East won a close decision over Dupo Monday afternoon at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Charles Fedder shot a 53 for the Knights, while Joseph Bowers had a 54, Cole Renken carded a 56, and Harry Mueller fired a 69.

Noah Chism led the Tigers with a 51, followed by a pair of 52s from Jett Ray and A.J. Williams, Hunter Stevens fired a 54, Logan Stevens shot a 57, Anthony Castaldi had a 60, and Connor Smitt carded a 64.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 159, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 184, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 188: Gibault's Alex Sweeney shot a two-over-par 38 for nine holes, and both Evan Schrage and Brandon Reed led McGivney with a pair of 45s as the Griffins finished third in a triangular meet with the host Hawks and Christ Our Rock at The Acorns Golf Links.

Josh Jamruk, Clayton Hopfinger and Drew Sowerwine all shot 48 for the Griffins in the meet.

HOCKEY

MVCHA POSTPONES OPENING OF SEASON TO JANUARY, 2021: The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, the Metro-East high school hockey league, has announced that the start of their season will be delayed to January, 2021, because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league will begin play on that date, pending the lifting of Level 1 restrictions by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Teams can now begin practicing, under strict guidelines, but games, which usually begin in early to mid-November, are now on hold until the start of the new year.

Edwardsville, who have played the past four seasons in the St. Louis-based Mid-States Club Hockey Association, moved back to the MVCHA for this coming season, due to COVID restrictions imposed by St. Louis County, where the vast majority of teams are located. The 2020-21 MSCHA season currently remains in limbo.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

Metro-East Lutheran 201, Dupo 209

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 159, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 184, Father McGivney Catholic 186

GIRLS TENNIS

Marquette Catholic 9, East Alton-Wood River 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Cincinnati Reds 10, St. Louis Cardinals 5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee Brewers 2-2, St. Louis Cardinals 1-3 (first game, 8 innings, second game, 9 innings)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

SUNDAY'S RESULT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 1 (TB leads 3-1)

MONDAY'S RESULT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (OT) (DAL wins Clarence S. Campbell Bowl 4-1)

DALLAS STARS --- 2019-20 WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS (ADVANCES TO STANLEY CUP FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2000)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK ONE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 RESULT

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Houston Texans 20

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle Seahawks 38, Atlanta Falcons 25

Baltimore Ravens 38, Cleveland Browns 6

Buffalo Bills 27, New York Jets 17

Las Vegas Raiders 34, Carolina Panthers 30

Chicago Bears 27, Detroit Lions 23

Green Bay Packers 43, Minnesota Vikings 34

New England Patriots 21, Miami Dolphins 11

Washington Football Team 27, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Los Angeles Chargers 16, Cincinnati Bengals 13

New Orleans Saints 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

Arizona Cardinals 24, San Francisco 49ers 20

Los Angeles Rams 20, Dallas Cowboys 17

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, New York Giants 16

Tennessee Titans 16, Denver Broncos 14

