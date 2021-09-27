EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro-East Lutheran High School boys soccer Knights defeated the Roxana Shells at home. 4-1.

The Knights' Co-Captain Caiden Downs scored a key goal with an assist from the other Co-Captain Nathan Butler. It was his first goal as a Knights' player.

Article continues after sponsor message

MELHS' Jack Schwarz scored 2 goals, the first of which was unassisted, the second was assisted by Nathan Butler for a brace.

Jackson Lovell scored unassisted.

MELHS plays next at home Thursday against Father McGivney Catholic.