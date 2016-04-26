ROXANA – Monday's Madison County small-school Track and Field Championship was a close one, at least on the girls' side, with Metro East Lutheran finally earning a narrow win over Madison on the final events of the day.

The Knights scored 63 points to edge out the Trojans, who had 54. Civic Memorial was third at 51 points, with host Roxana fourth at 45, East Alton-Wood River fifth at 37 and Marquette Catholic sixth at 17.

“We had a great meet,” said MEL coach David Moldenhauer. “The girls did really well; we had a lot of great sprinters, the hurdlers did very well, jumpers did really well, our throwers did excellent – they took first and second in the throws (Megan Jacobsen and Aurora Herbert going 1-2 in the shot put and Herbert-Jacobsen reversing the order in the discus throw).

“We started off really strong. They had to overcome a little bit because we don't have many distance runners right now – our main distance runner is out injured, unfortunately – so they had to overcome some shortages in the distance area, but they did.”

“It was just this year that I've been able to catch up with (Herbert's) throws,” Jacobsen said. “I got a personal record in the shot put today, so I'm happy about that; I think I could have done better in discus, but I think that goes for both of us”

“It's been a little hectic,” Herbert said about how her year has gone. “I signed up for more things than I thought I was ready for; I am a little nervous about college, but outside of that, I think it's been a pretty good year, my last year of high school, doing the best I can.”

Here are the results for Riverbender-area teams in Monday's meet:

GIRLS

100 METERS: Ellen Schulte, MEL, third (13.30); Carissa Gilreath, EAWR, fourth (13.90); Ashley Alexander, CM, fourth (14.20); Sarah Litteer, Marquette, fifth (15.00); Becca Nottke, EAWR, sixth (15.20); Courtney Lowe, Roxana, seventh (16.20); Katie Begnell, Marquette, eighth (16.40)

200 METERS: Ellen Schulte, MEL, first (26.78); Carissa Gilreath, EAWR, second (28.92); Ashley Alexander, CM, third (29.73); Brooklyn Taylor, Marquette, fifth (30.20); Taylor Jackson, Roxana, sixth (30.75); Becca Nottke, EAWR, seventh (31.94); Jaidyn Peebles, Roxana, eighth (33.18);

400 METERS: Carissa Gilreath, EAWR, first (1:03.90); Brooklyn Taylor, Marquette, second (1:05.40); Taylor Jackson, Roxana, third (1:05.70); Kaylee Mitchell, CM, fourth (1:07.60); Becca Nottke, EAWR, fifth (1:11.54); Lydia Flaherty, MEL, sixth (1:11.70); Kennedie Koetzle, Marquette, eighth (1:17.68); Jaidyn Peebles, Roxana, ninth (1:20.56)

800 METERS: Haley Kerpan, EAWR, first (2:30.10); Natalie Halliday, Marquette, second (2:33.60); Kryston Scifres, Roxana, third (2:38.70); Shalyn Edwards, Roxana, fourth (2:56.10); Kaylee Daily, EAWR, sixth (3:03.70)

1,600 METERS: Alex Singleton, CM, first (5:40.10); Kryston Scifres, Roxana, second (5:42.60); Haley Kerpan, EAWR, third (5:46.80); Natalie Halliday, Marquette, fourth (5:56.10) Michaela Tarpley, Roxana, fifth (6:20.10); Kaylee Daily, EAWR, sixth (7:28); Lydia Peal, CM, seventh (7:28.40)

3,200 METERS: Alex Singleton, CM, first (12:12.40); Kryston Scifres, Roxana, second (12:26.60); Hayley Kerpan, EAWR, third (14:22.50); Shalyn Edwards, Roxana, fourth (15:58.20)

100 HURDLES: Kathryn Butler, MEL, first (17.60); Taylor Jackson, Roxana, second (18.10); Kate Cogan, Marquette, fourth (21.00)

300 HURDLES: Allie Troeckler, CM, first (50.30); Kathryn Butler, MEL, second (54.20); Kate Cogan, Marquette, fourth (1:00.20)

4X100 RELAY: MEL, second (54.50); CM, third (54.80); Marquette, fourth (55.70); Roxana, fifth (1:04.40); EAWR, sixth (1:08.30)

4X200 RELAY: MEL, second (1:52.40); Roxana, third (2:18.10); EAWR, fourth (2:26.50)

4X400 RELAY: CM, first (4:31.90); MEL, second (5:03.20); EAWR, third (5:06); Roxana, fourth (5:08.50)

4X800 RELAY: Roxana, first (12:36.50); CM, second (13:28.10); EAWR, fourth (15:38.80)

SHOT PUT: Megan Jacobsen, MEL, first (33-1); Aurora Herbert, MEL, second (31-6.5); Allie Troeckler, CM, third (30-7.5); Jessica Mays, CM, fourth (25-2); Jenna Rudd, Roxana, fifth (25-1.5); Darby Hobbs, Roxana, sixth (23-11); Kimberly Gildersleeve, EAWR, eighth (22-7)

DISCUS THROW: Aurora Herbert, MEL, first (77-9); Megan Jacobsen, MEL, second (76-6); Lydia Eldrige, CM, third (73-7); Jenna Rudd, Roxana, fourth (69-3); Kimberly Gildersleeve, EAWR, fifth (55-7); Darby Hobbs, Roxana, seventh (41-10)

HIGH JUMP: Lydia Flaherty, MEL, first (5-0); Brooke Davis, Roxana, fourth (4-6); Monica Baker, CM, fifth (4-4)

LONG JUMP: Carissa Gilreath, EAWR, second (14-4); Jamiah Lawson, MEL, third (13-2); Tahler Davis, CM, fourth (13-1); Brooke Davis, Roxana, fifth (12-10); Alex Singleton, CM, seventh (12-2.5); Courtney Lowe, Roxana, eighth (9-8)

TRIPLE JUMP: Brooke Davis, Roxana, second (28-6); Lydia Flaherty, MEL, third (27-9); Tahler Davis, CM, fourth (26-2.5); Kaylee Mitchell, CM, fifth (25-8)

