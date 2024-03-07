EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School’s scholar bowl team went undefeated in the regional tournament on Monday to become the regional Class 1A champions.

The team, which had a bye in the first round of the tournament, defeated Father McGivney Catholic High School by a score of 630 to 140 in the second round to move on to the championship match. MELHS defeated Wesclin High School 550 to 170 to win the regional championship.

This is the third year in a row that MELHS has won the regional championships.

The Knights will now move on to sectionals, which will be held on Saturday at Lincolnwood High School in Raymond, Ill. The Knights will be facing Southwestern, Auburn and Marquette Catholic High School in sectional play. MELHS is the number one seed in the sectional.

This is the latest in a string of victories for MELHS. Over the weekend, the team won the Class 1A State Championship at the Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl in Bloomington, Ill.

“This team never ceases to amaze me with their dedication and commitment to improving themselves even after moments of success,” said Shanna Covarrubias, the Knights scholar bowl coach. “The things I am the most proud of them for are how much joy they bring to each other during practice and during competition, the way they work together so fluently as a team, and the way they are quick to serve each other and others.”

Three members of the MELHS team have been named to this year’s All-Sectional Scholastic Bowl Team: Mary Curtis, Ethan Massa and Harry Mueller, who are all seniors. Other members of the MELHS varsity team include Ella Brennan, senior; Dean Hemmer, freshman; Peter Curtis, sophomore; Adam Broekemeier, senior; Christian Broekemeier, senior; Erik Neath, junior; and Dalton Beers, junior.

