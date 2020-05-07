MELHS Names Third Quarter Honor Roll Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2019-2020 The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High Honor Roll for the Third Quarter Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Sophia Ball, Worden 9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden 9 Samantha Disher, Wood River Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel 9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville 9 Taylor Harding, Hartford 9 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon 9 Ava Mellor, Hartford 9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville 9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel 9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville 9 Taylor Harding, Hartford 9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 9 Ryton Miller, Hamel 9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel 9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville 9 Brooke Wade, Edwardsville 9 Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon 9 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Jack Blair, Edwardsville 10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville 10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel 10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto 10 Janina Joch, Maryville 10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill 10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon 10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon 10 Chad Gray, East St. Louis 10 Collin Jose, 10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon 11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 11 Emma Daniel, Maryville 11 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville 11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto 11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville 11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville 11 Logan Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 11 Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford 11 London Redstone, Granite City 11 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 12 Stephanie Collins, Alton 12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville 12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville 12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville 12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville 12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 12 Kate Fields, Hartford 12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville 12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville 12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Jack Dinkins, Troy 12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville 12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip