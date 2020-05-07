Metro-East Lutheran High School
Third Quarter Honor Roll 2019-2020
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High Honor Roll for the Third Quarter
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Sophia Ball, Worden
9Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
9Samantha Disher, Wood River
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Joseph Bowers, Hamel
9Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
9McKenna Getta, Collinsville
9Taylor Harding, Hartford
9Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
9Ava Mellor, Hartford
9Emily Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
9Joseph Bowers, Hamel
9Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
9Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
9Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
9McKenna Getta, Collinsville
9Taylor Harding, Hartford
9Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
9Ryton Miller, Hamel
9Emily Thoelke, Hamel
9Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
9Brooke Wade, Edwardsville
9Elliott Wilson, Glen Carbon
9Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Jack Blair, Edwardsville
10Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
10Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
10MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
10Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
10Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
10Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
10Janina Joch, Maryville
10Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
10Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
10Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
10Anna Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
10Chad Gray, East St. Louis
10Collin Jose,
10Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
11Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
11Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
11Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon
11Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
11Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
11Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
11Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
11Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
11Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
11Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
11Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Allison Biver, Edwardsville
11Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
11Emma Daniel, Maryville
11Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
11Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
11Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
11Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
11Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
11Justin Wright, Edwardsville
11Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
11Jianzhen Qiu, Hartford
11London Redstone, Granite City
11Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Alaina Bozarth, Worden
12Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
12Stephanie Collins, Alton
12Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
12Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
12Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
12Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
12Macie Sparks, Collinsville
12Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville
12Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
12Kate Fields, Hartford
12Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
12Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
12Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville
12Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Jack Dinkins, Troy
12Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
12Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
12Tyler Williams, Godfrey

