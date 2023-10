Listen to the story

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School presented diplomas to its senior graduates this past Saturday on the football field.

Salutatorians Stephanie Collins and Kathyrn Eberhart each had speeches followed by Valedictorian Alaina Bozarth. Principal Dr. Jay Krause presented the class. Wayne Weber, president of the MELHS School Board, presented diplomas.

The graduate list is as follows: Melissa Isabel Ahrens, Jack Evan Behrhorst, Sebastiano Davide Beraldo, Alaina Rebecca Bozarth, Julia Anna Brandtner, Jacob Ray Brown, Clayton Ray Clemmer, Stephanie Danielle Collins, Calvin Paul Cunningham, Jack Richard Dinkins, Kathryn Louise Eberhart, Aaron Michael Esker, Arrington Kathlyn Farmer, Katelyn Danielle Fields, Reagan Hailee Guerra, Cameron Lee Guswelle, Benjamin Winsor Ide, Ryleigh Jon Isbell, Zachary Robert Keplar, Steven Joseph Kienle, Jennifer Lee Leitner, Timmy Williams Lott, Owen Michael Peterson, Dylan Ryan Ruehrup, Adam Alexander Sahuri, Landon Daniel Sherfy, Macie Elizabeth Sparks, Brendan David Steinmeyer, Anna Leigh Stewart, Samuel Michael Stewart, Cole Jacob Vassilakis, Xavier Vincent Warlick-Kennedy, Destiny LaShae Williams and Tyler Alexander Williams.

More like this:

Related Video: