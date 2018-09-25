EDWARDSVILLE – Yes, the Metro-East Lutheran High School football team won again this past weekend and improved to 2-2 overall on the season.

The Knights captured a 2-0 forfeit victory over St. Louis Central Home School, as their opponents were unable to field a team.

And with the week off, the Knights were able to relax and recover. And at the same time, the team is anxious to get back on the field and play again. In their last game on the field, the Knights won for the first time since Aug. 30, 2013, winning over Steelville, Mo. 52-14 on Sept. 14.

“It’s good, especially with the size of the team that we have,” said Knights head coach Micah Pomerenke. “We were able to step back and recover. And the kids are getting hungry to get back out and play, and win another game.”

The off week came at a very fortuitous time for Metro-East, as a flu bug went throughout the school, which also affected members of the team. The Knights still would have been able to play last week had there been a game, but their numbers would have been limited.

“Some of the guys would have been home on Friday night,” Pomerenke said, “so it’s a good thing that we did have the forfeit.”

The Knights start a three-game road swing on Saturday afternoon at Louisiana, Mo., in a 2 p.m. kickoff, and Pomerenke is looking ahead to the game.

“We’ll go up the river, and it should be an ideal match-up for us,” Pomerenke said.

Metro-East’s road swing continues on Oct. 5 at Benton-Kelly, Mo., and Oct. 12 at St. Louis Principia, The Knights’ will be at home to finish the regular season Oct. 19 against Farmer City Blue Ridge.

The Knights are determined to keep winning on the field, and the game against Louisiana will be a big test for the team.

“It’s a pretty compelling match-up to see where we stand,” Pomerenke said. “We can get a winning record, so there’s a lot on the table for us. We have to have a great week of practice, then come out and execute on Saturday.”

