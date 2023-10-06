EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran's 8-man boys football team should be on a high as it travels Saturday, Oct. 6, 2023, to a tough St. Thomas More with a 6-0 mark. The Knights stand 2-4 overall after a big 60-6 win over Danville Schlarman.

MELHS romped over Danville Schlarman in the squad's best performance of the year on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at home in front of an excited Knights' crowd.

"Our execution was hitting on a high point against Danville Schlarman," MELHS head football coach Mike Koch said. "We played a lot of tough teams at the beginning of the year. Our kids needed some good plays to happen and they did this past weekend. The kids are seeing we are a good team and we can do all these things that we did against Danville. I am excited to see the kids making plays and also glad the fans are excited and seeing what is happening."

Article continues after sponsor message

Landon Wren had two TDs in the game this past Friday, while Andrew Adams and Zack Carson also had two scores.

Coach Koch knows the squad will have to likely go 5-4 overall to make the playoffs so the game against St. Thomas Mare on the road is critical for the squad. The game starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oc.t 7, 2023.

MELHS concludes with a game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Christian Life/Keigh Country Day/Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy, in Rockford, and a home encounter at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, against Pawnee/Lincolnwood.

More like this: