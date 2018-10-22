MELHS falls 42-21 in final game of season
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
at Metro East Lutheran
10-19-2018
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School closed with a 42-21 loss to Farmer City BlueRidge Friday night at MELHS. Here are the stats in the game:
Score by Quarters
Farmer City BlueRidge 20 14 0 8 42
MELHS 6 0 0 15 21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FC- Brady Masengale, 1 yard run PAT- run failed
FC- Keenan Lyle, 1 yard run PAT- run, Lyle
MEL- Zach Bozarth, 1 yard run PAT kick failed
FC- Nick Burrow, 20 yard pass from Brady Masengale PAT- kick failed
Second Quarter
FC- Steven Nixon- 70 yard run, PAT- run failed
FC- Burrow- 20 yard run from Masengale, PAT- Tyler Nichols, pass from Masengale
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
MEL- Zach Keplar- 19 yard pass from Demonte Bean, PAT- Damonte Bean, pass from Zach Bozarth
FC- Masengale- 1 yard run PAT- Nichols, from Masengale
MEL- Bozarth, 64 yard run, PAT- Lorenz Gerdom
TEAM STATISTICS
Blue Ridge Metro East Lutheran
Rushing 29-186 49-289
(attempts- yards)
Passing 7-16-2-172-2 6-12-2-77-2
(attempts-completions- TD-yards-INT)
First Downs 16 14
Penalties 7-55 9-84
(number- yards)
Fumbles 1-0 1-1
(number- number lost)
Returns 6-44 6-41
( number- total yards)
Punts 1-18 1-38
(number- average)
Records Farmer City Blue Ridge 3-6 Metro East Lutheran 2-5
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Metro East Lutheran
Rushing
Zach Bozarth 27- 168 Damonte Bean 12-59 Zach Miller 1-(-2) Zach Keplar 8-63
Passing
Zach Keplar 4-10-0-61-2 Damonte Bean 1-1-1-19 Zach Bozarth 1-1-2-0
Receiving
Zach Keplar 1-19 Damonte Bean 4-53 Zach Bozarth 1-4
Punts
Xavier Warlick 1-38
Kickoffs
Xavier Warlick 2-22.5 AVE Lorenz Gerdom 2-34.5
Kickoff Returns
Xavier Warlick 2-31 Demarkus Bean 1-0 Jakob Schroeder 1-0
Punt Returns
DEFENSIVE STATS
Tackles Tackle for loss QB sack INT Fumble rec
Solo Assists
3, Zach Bozarth 3 0
4, Zach Keplar 2 1 1-10
7, Jakob Schroeder 1 0
10, Zach Miller 1 1
11, Jackson Tujo 1 0
20, Xavier Warlick 1 0
24, Payton Wren 1 0
25, Damonte Bean 9 2 2-10
53, Chad Grey 2 1
55, Drake Trampe 1 1
56, Demarkus Bean 1 1
58, James Oberhauser 2 1
57, Timmy Lott 8 1
71, Thomas Hechethal 0 0
72, Lorenz Gerdom 0 0
73, Tyler Williams 2 1
More like this: