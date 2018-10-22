MELHS falls 42-21 in final game of season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL at Metro East Lutheran 10-19-2018 EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School closed with a 42-21 loss to Farmer City BlueRidge Friday night at MELHS. Here are the stats in the game: Score by Quarters Farmer City BlueRidge 20 14 0 8 42 MELHS 6 0 0 15 21 Scoring Summary First Quarter FC- Brady Masengale, 1 yard run PAT- run failed FC- Keenan Lyle, 1 yard run PAT- run, Lyle MEL- Zach Bozarth, 1 yard run PAT kick failed FC- Nick Burrow, 20 yard pass from Brady Masengale PAT- kick failed Second Quarter FC- Steven Nixon- 70 yard run, PAT- run failed FC- Burrow- 20 yard run from Masengale, PAT- Tyler Nichols, pass from Masengale Third Quarter Fourth Quarter MEL- Zach Keplar- 19 yard pass from Demonte Bean, PAT- Damonte Bean, pass from Zach Bozarth FC- Masengale- 1 yard run PAT- Nichols, from Masengale MEL- Bozarth, 64 yard run, PAT- Lorenz Gerdom TEAM STATISTICS Blue Ridge Metro East Lutheran Rushing 29-186 49-289 (attempts- yards) Passing 7-16-2-172-2 6-12-2-77-2 (attempts-completions- TD-yards-INT) First Downs 16 14 Penalties 7-55 9-84 (number- yards) Fumbles 1-0 1-1 (number- number lost) Returns 6-44 6-41 ( number- total yards) Punts 1-18 1-38 (number- average) Records Farmer City Blue Ridge 3-6 Metro East Lutheran 2-5 INDIVIDUAL STATS Metro East Lutheran Rushing Zach Bozarth 27- 168 Damonte Bean 12-59 Zach Miller 1-(-2) Zach Keplar 8-63 Passing Zach Keplar 4-10-0-61-2 Damonte Bean 1-1-1-19 Zach Bozarth 1-1-2-0 Receiving Zach Keplar 1-19 Damonte Bean 4-53 Zach Bozarth 1-4 Punts Xavier Warlick 1-38 Kickoffs Xavier Warlick 2-22.5 AVE Lorenz Gerdom 2-34.5 Kickoff Returns Xavier Warlick 2-31 Demarkus Bean 1-0 Jakob Schroeder 1-0 Punt Returns DEFENSIVE STATS Tackles Tackle for loss QB sack INT Fumble rec Solo Assists 3, Zach Bozarth 3 0 4, Zach Keplar 2 1 1-10 7, Jakob Schroeder 1 0 10, Zach Miller 1 1 11, Jackson Tujo 1 0 20, Xavier Warlick 1 0 24, Payton Wren 1 0 25, Damonte Bean 9 2 2-10 53, Chad Grey 2 1 55, Drake Trampe 1 1 56, Demarkus Bean 1 1 58, James Oberhauser 2 1 Article continues after sponsor message 57, Timmy Lott 8 1 71, Thomas Hechethal 0 0 72, Lorenz Gerdom 0 0 73, Tyler Williams 2 1 Scoring Summary First Quarter FC- Brady Masengale, 1 yard run PAT- run failed FC- Keenan Lyle, 1 yard run PAT- run, Lyle MEL- Zach Bozarth, 1 yard run PAT kick failed FC- Nick Burrow, 20 yard pass from Brady Masengale PAT- kick failed Second Quarter FC- Steven Nixon- 70 yard run, PAT- run failed FC- Burrow- 20 yard run from Masengale, PAT- Tyler Nichols, pass from Masengale Third Quarter Fourth Quarter MEL- Zach Keplar- 19 yard pass from Demonte Bean, PAT- Damonte Bean, pass from Zach Bozarth FC- Masengale- 1 yard run PAT- Nichols, from Masengale MEL- Bozarth, 64 yard run, PAT- Lorenz Gerdom TEAM STATISTICS Blue Ridge Metro East Lutheran Rushing 29-186 49-289 (attempts- yards) Passing 7-16-2-172-2 6-12-2-77-2 (attempts-completions- TD-yards-INT) First Downs 16 14 Penalties 7-55 9-84 (number- yards) Fumbles 1-0 1-1 (number- number lost) Returns 6-44 6-41 ( number- total yards) Punts 1-18 1-38 (number- average) Records Farmer City Blue Ridge 3-6 Metro East Lutheran 2-5 INDIVIDUAL STATS Metro East Lutheran Rushing Zach Bozarth 27- 168 Damonte Bean 12-59 Zach Miller 1-(-2) Zach Keplar 8-63 Passing Zach Keplar 4-10-0-61-2 Damonte Bean 1-1-1-19 Zach Bozarth 1-1-2-0 Receiving Zach Keplar 1-19 Damonte Bean 4-53 Zach Bozarth 1-4 Punts Xavier Warlick 1-38 Kickoffs Xavier Warlick 2-22.5 AVE Lorenz Gerdom 2-34.5 Kickoff Returns Xavier Warlick 2-31 Demarkus Bean 1-0 Jakob Schroeder 1-0 Punt Returns DEFENSIVE STATS Tackles Tackle for loss QB sack INT Fumble rec Solo Assists 3, Zach Bozarth 3 0 4, Zach Keplar 2 1 1-10 7, Jakob Schroeder 1 0 10, Zach Miller 1 1 11, Jackson Tujo 1 0 20, Xavier Warlick 1 0 24, Payton Wren 1 0 25, Damonte Bean 9 2 2-10 53, Chad Grey 2 1 55, Drake Trampe 1 1 56, Demarkus Bean 1 1 58, James Oberhauser 2 1 57, Timmy Lott 8 1 71, Thomas Hechethal 0 0 72, Lorenz Gerdom 0 0 73, Tyler Williams 2 1 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip