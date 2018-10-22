HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

at Metro East Lutheran

10-19-2018

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School closed with a 42-21 loss to Farmer City BlueRidge Friday night at MELHS. Here are the stats in the game:

Score by Quarters

Farmer City BlueRidge 20 14 0 8 42

MELHS 6 0 0 15 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

FC- Brady Masengale, 1 yard run PAT- run failed

FC- Keenan Lyle, 1 yard run PAT- run, Lyle

MEL- Zach Bozarth, 1 yard run PAT kick failed

FC- Nick Burrow, 20 yard pass from Brady Masengale PAT- kick failed

Second Quarter

FC- Steven Nixon- 70 yard run, PAT- run failed

FC- Burrow- 20 yard run from Masengale, PAT- Tyler Nichols, pass from Masengale

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

MEL- Zach Keplar- 19 yard pass from Demonte Bean, PAT- Damonte Bean, pass from Zach Bozarth

FC- Masengale- 1 yard run PAT- Nichols, from Masengale

MEL- Bozarth, 64 yard run, PAT- Lorenz Gerdom

TEAM STATISTICS

Blue Ridge Metro East Lutheran

Rushing 29-186 49-289

(attempts- yards)

Passing 7-16-2-172-2 6-12-2-77-2

(attempts-completions- TD-yards-INT)

First Downs 16 14

Penalties 7-55 9-84

(number- yards)

Fumbles 1-0 1-1

(number- number lost)

Returns 6-44 6-41

( number- total yards)

Punts 1-18 1-38

(number- average)

Records Farmer City Blue Ridge 3-6 Metro East Lutheran 2-5

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Metro East Lutheran

Rushing

Zach Bozarth 27- 168 Damonte Bean 12-59 Zach Miller 1-(-2) Zach Keplar 8-63

Passing

Zach Keplar 4-10-0-61-2 Damonte Bean 1-1-1-19 Zach Bozarth 1-1-2-0

Receiving

Zach Keplar 1-19 Damonte Bean 4-53 Zach Bozarth 1-4

Punts

Xavier Warlick 1-38

Kickoffs

Xavier Warlick 2-22.5 AVE Lorenz Gerdom 2-34.5

Kickoff Returns

Xavier Warlick 2-31 Demarkus Bean 1-0 Jakob Schroeder 1-0

Punt Returns

DEFENSIVE STATS

Tackles Tackle for loss QB sack INT Fumble rec

Solo Assists

3, Zach Bozarth 3 0

4, Zach Keplar 2 1 1-10

7, Jakob Schroeder 1 0

10, Zach Miller 1 1

11, Jackson Tujo 1 0

20, Xavier Warlick 1 0

24, Payton Wren 1 0

25, Damonte Bean 9 2 2-10

53, Chad Grey 2 1

55, Drake Trampe 1 1

56, Demarkus Bean 1 1

58, James Oberhauser 2 1

57, Timmy Lott 8 1

71, Thomas Hechethal 0 0

72, Lorenz Gerdom 0 0

73, Tyler Williams 2 1

