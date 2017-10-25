IHSA CLASS 1A METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL

EDWARDSVILLE - It is down to Metro East Lutheran and Brussels in the MELHS IHSA Class 1A Volleyball Regional.

Metro East Lutheran moved into Thursday's final with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 win over McGivney Catholic at Hooks Gym Thursday. The Knights advanced to the final at 12-23, while the Griffins were eliminated at 11-19.

MEL will take on Brussels, 25-17, 25-22 winners over Mount Olive in Tuesday's other semifinal match, at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winner moving into next week's Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional.

Taylor Bradley had nine kills to lead the Knights while Ellen Schulte and Kate Weber added eight kills each; Emily Schwartz added 22 digs for MEL while Sidney Vetter had 34 assists, Weber 10 points with four aces and Schulte seven points and three aces. Mariah Starnes had three kills and Emma Diest two kills for the Griffins, with Caitlyn Pendall adding three kills and five assists and Claire McKee six kills, nine assists and four service aces on the night.

