Metro East Lutheran soccer player Nathan Butler in a previous match. Butler scored the first goal of 9-2 win over East Alton-Wood River at Wood River on Thursday.WOOD RIVER - The Metro-East Lutheran High School boys soccer team defeated the East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers on Thursday 9-2 at EA-WR.

Co-captain Nathan Butler scored the first goal of the game with a header and an assist from Jackson Lovell.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lovell then scored, followed by a goal by Jack Schwartz, and two goals by Co-captain Caiden Downs for the brace.

Schwartz, then scored for the brace. Lovell attained a hat trick with two assists by Butler. Then senior Collin Jose scored with an assist from Butler.

More like this:

Apr 11, 2024 - Edwardsville Rallies, Scores Four In Fifth, Seven In Sixth, To Win 15-7 Baseball Decision Over Sacred Heart-Griffin

Jun 3, 2024 - BattleHawks Win Thriller, Secure Playoff Home Field

3 days ago - Alton Outfielder Jordan Watsek Was Key Part Of Birds' Softball Team, Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of The Month

6 days ago - Kristina Castelli Celebrates Prom Queen and Athletic Success: She Is An Auto Butler Female Athlete Of Month

Jun 9, 2024 - Redbirds' Jayden Holeman Has Record-Breaking Year, He Is An Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month

 