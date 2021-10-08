WOOD RIVER - The Metro-East Lutheran High School boys soccer team defeated the East Alton-Wood River High School Oilers on Thursday 9-2 at EA-WR.

Co-captain Nathan Butler scored the first goal of the game with a header and an assist from Jackson Lovell.

Lovell then scored, followed by a goal by Jack Schwartz, and two goals by Co-captain Caiden Downs for the brace.

Schwartz, then scored for the brace. Lovell attained a hat trick with two assists by Butler. Then senior Collin Jose scored with an assist from Butler.

