MELHS boys, girls romp over foes to regional finals in baseball, softball
IHSA CLASS 1A NEW ATHENS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
METRO EAST LUTHERAN 10, MARISSA 1: Paul Kubicek didn't give up a hit until the sixth and had a three-run homer as Metro East Lutheran defeated Marissa 10-1 in an IHSA Class 1A New Athens Regional semifinal match Thursday.
The win sent the Knights (7-21) into Saturday's regional final against Valmeyer, the No. 1 seed in the regional, at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that game takes on the Hardin-Calhoun Regional champ, either the host Warriors or Nokomis, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Carlinville Sectional at Blackburn College.
Kubicek also had a double and three RBIs in a 2-for-4 performance at the plate; Jordan Brown was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, Jake Jump 1-for-1 with two RBIs, Mikey Coulson 1-for-4 with a double, Reed Harmon, 2-for-4 with a RBI, Noah Coddington 1-for-3, Eli Jacobs 1-for-4 with a RBI and Chase Langendorf 1-for-3 with a RBI. Anthony Mixon, Tony Stoddard, Brendan Stoddard and Drew Smith had the only hits of the day for the Meteors (eliminated at 7-14).
Kubicek gave up just one earned run on the four hits while fanning 10.
SOFTBALL
IHSA CLASS 1A LEBANON REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
METRO EAST LUTHERAN 15, VALMEYER 5: Sidney Vetter went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to highlight Metro East Lutheran as the Knights advanced to Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Lebanon Regional final with a 15-5 win over Valmeyer Thursday.
The Knights (5-19) will meet the host Greyhounds, 6-1 winners Wednesday over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, in the regional final at 11 a.m. Saturday; the winner meets Clay City, who won its own regional, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the New Athens Sectional.
