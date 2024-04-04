EDWARDSVILLE - This is the third-quarter honor roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School.

GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Colin Althardt, Swansea
9Joshua Croom, Collinsville
9Brad DeWitt, Troy
9Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
9David Loethen, Edwardsville
9Grant Moss, Edwardsville
9Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
9Connor Skelton, Collinsville
9Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
9George Bellone, Edwardsville
9Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
9Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
9Livia Crouch, Staunton
9Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
9Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
9Liam Graney, Collinsville
9CJ Hayes, Collinsville
9Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
9Emily Kuethe, Moro
9Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
9Alex Ruth, Collinsville
9Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
9Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
9Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Anna Adams, Troy
9Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
9Jayden Glasper, Madison
9Emily Kober, Collinsville
9Taylor Maack, Collinsville
9Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
9Jacob Staake, Maryville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Thea Ball, Worden
10Alyssa Bivens, Troy
10Kylie Brunton, Troy
10Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
10Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
10Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
10Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
10Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
10Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
10Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Andrew Adams, Troy
10Katie Albrecht, Worden
10Natalia Billings, Collinsville
10Peter Curtis, Worden
10Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
10Ava Italiano, Maryville
10Lainey Knight, Alton
10Claire Koch, Edwardsville
10Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
10Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
10Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
10Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
10Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
10Cody Morgan, Scott Air Force Base, IL
10Jack Shank, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Angela Baker, Maryville
10Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville
10Leah Cook, Staunton
10Ava Deist, Kane
10Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
10Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights
10Ian Skelton, Bethalto
10Gage Trendley, Maryville
10Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
11Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
11Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
11Yoonseo Jo, Troy
11Jacob Kober, Collinsville
11Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
11Anna Maero, Edwardsville
11Isabelle McLeod, Troy
11Tim Rainey, Collinsville
11Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
11Alexis Weber, Alton
11Taylor Weber, Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Jill Althardt, Swansea
11Christian Greer, Moro
11Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
11Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
11Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
11Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
11Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon
11Andrew Maske, Greenville
11Erik Neath, Edwardsville
11Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
11Anna Spelbring, Belleville
11Victoria Volke, Edwardsville
11Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
11Katie Wright, Troy
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Owen Halusan, Worden
11Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
11Christian Kuethe, Moro
11Abby Packer, Edwardsville
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
12Mary Curtis, Worden
12Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
12Faith Hall, Edwardsville
12Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
12Haleigh Knipping, Worden
12Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
12Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
12Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon
12Clara Rainey, Collinsville
12Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
12Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville
12Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
12Josh Fields, Maryville
12Sarah Henke, Moro
12Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
12Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
12Nathan Staake, Maryville
12Drew Suhre, Edwardsville
12Gavin White, Caseyville
12Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Ella Brennan, Collinsville
12Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach
12Joseph Haynes, Cahokia Heights
12Grace Hopp, Edwardsville
12Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
12Erin Massa, Maryville
12Steven Norberg, Caseyville
12Cole Renken, Edwardsville

