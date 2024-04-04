MELHS Announces Third-Quarter Honor Roll
Submitted by MELHS
April 4, 2024 7:57 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - This is the third-quarter honor roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School.
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Colin Althardt, Swansea
|9
|Joshua Croom, Collinsville
|9
|Brad DeWitt, Troy
|9
|Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
|9
|David Loethen, Edwardsville
|9
|Grant Moss, Edwardsville
|9
|Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
|9
|Connor Skelton, Collinsville
|9
|Lily Spelbring, Belleville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
|9
|George Bellone, Edwardsville
|9
|Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
|9
|Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
|9
|Livia Crouch, Staunton
|9
|Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
|9
|Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
|9
|Liam Graney, Collinsville
|9
|CJ Hayes, Collinsville
|9
|Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
|9
|Emily Kuethe, Moro
|9
|Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
|9
|Alex Ruth, Collinsville
|9
|Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
|9
|Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
|9
|Alexa Stock, Collinsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Anna Adams, Troy
|9
|Ahmere Edwards, East St. Louis
|9
|Jayden Glasper, Madison
|9
|Emily Kober, Collinsville
|9
|Taylor Maack, Collinsville
|9
|Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
|9
|Jacob Staake, Maryville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Thea Ball, Worden
|10
|Alyssa Bivens, Troy
|10
|Kylie Brunton, Troy
|10
|Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
|10
|Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
|10
|Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
|10
|Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
|10
|Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
|10
|Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
|10
|Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Andrew Adams, Troy
|10
|Katie Albrecht, Worden
|10
|Natalia Billings, Collinsville
|10
|Peter Curtis, Worden
|10
|Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
|10
|Ava Italiano, Maryville
|10
|Lainey Knight, Alton
|10
|Claire Koch, Edwardsville
|10
|Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
|10
|Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
|10
|Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
|10
|Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
|10
|Andre Menossi, Edwardsville
|10
|Cody Morgan, Scott Air Force Base, IL
|10
|Jack Shank, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Angela Baker, Maryville
|10
|Ethan Bohlen, Collinsville
|10
|Leah Cook, Staunton
|10
|Ava Deist, Kane
|10
|Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
|10
|Rodrigo Fuertes, Fairview Heights
|10
|Ian Skelton, Bethalto
|10
|Gage Trendley, Maryville
|10
|Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
|11
|Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
|11
|Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
|11
|Yoonseo Jo, Troy
|11
|Jacob Kober, Collinsville
|11
|Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
|11
|Anna Maero, Edwardsville
|11
|Isabelle McLeod, Troy
|11
|Tim Rainey, Collinsville
|11
|Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
|11
|Alexis Weber, Alton
|11
|Taylor Weber, Alton
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Jill Althardt, Swansea
|11
|Christian Greer, Moro
|11
|Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
|11
|Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
|11
|Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
|11
|Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
|11
|Ben Lonicer, O'Fallon
|11
|Andrew Maske, Greenville
|11
|Erik Neath, Edwardsville
|11
|Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
|11
|Anna Spelbring, Belleville
|11
|Victoria Volke, Edwardsville
|11
|Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
|11
|Katie Wright, Troy
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Owen Halusan, Worden
|11
|Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
|11
|Christian Kuethe, Moro
|11
|Abby Packer, Edwardsville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
|12
|Mary Curtis, Worden
|12
|Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
|12
|Faith Hall, Edwardsville
|12
|Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
|12
|Haleigh Knipping, Worden
|12
|Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
|12
|Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
|12
|Anna Ottonelli, Lebanon
|12
|Clara Rainey, Collinsville
|12
|Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
|12
|Rosa Sanchez, Edwardsville
|12
|Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
|12
|Josh Fields, Maryville
|12
|Sarah Henke, Moro
|12
|Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
|12
|Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
|12
|Nathan Staake, Maryville
|12
|Drew Suhre, Edwardsville
|12
|Gavin White, Caseyville
|12
|Melanie Wilson, Maryville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Ella Brennan, Collinsville
|12
|Mark Chernianskii, Pontoon Beach
|12
|Joseph Haynes, Cahokia Heights
|12
|Grace Hopp, Edwardsville
|12
|Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
|12
|Erin Massa, Maryville
|12
|Steven Norberg, Caseyville
|12
|Cole Renken, Edwardsville
